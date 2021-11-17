Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $214,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.