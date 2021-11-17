Invesco Ltd. Buys 109,473 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of SL Green Realty worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

