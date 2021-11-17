Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.73% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $45,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.