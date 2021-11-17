Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 665,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 250,220 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.