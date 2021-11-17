Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

