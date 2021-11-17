Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

