Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.