Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.