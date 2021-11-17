Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,662 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

