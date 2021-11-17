Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ADN stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advent Technologies by 127.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth $103,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

