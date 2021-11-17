Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ADN stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
