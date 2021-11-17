FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.67. 46,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 935,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.11.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

