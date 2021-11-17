UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.51

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 24380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

