Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,017,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

