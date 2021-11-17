Maxim Group Trims BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price to $68.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,022. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.