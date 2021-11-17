Maxim Group Trims BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price to $68.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,022. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.