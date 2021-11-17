Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 43088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

