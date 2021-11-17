Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.84

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $705.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

