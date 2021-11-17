Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.96

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 853407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

