Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.