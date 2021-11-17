Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

