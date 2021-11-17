Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $14.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

