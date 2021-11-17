Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Priority Technology worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

