FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

FPAY stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

