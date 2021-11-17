Brokerages Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) PT at GBX 531.67

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Avast alerts:

LON:AVST opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 534.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.