Brokerages Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) PT at GBX 531.67

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 534.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

