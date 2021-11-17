Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

