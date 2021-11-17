Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

