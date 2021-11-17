Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

