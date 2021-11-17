CION Invt Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CION)

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. CION Invt has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Get CION Invt alerts:

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.