Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

