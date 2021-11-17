Searle & CO. Purchases 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Searle & CO. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

