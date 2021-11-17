Comerica Bank Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,293 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

