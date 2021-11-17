Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.