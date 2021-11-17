Comerica Bank Has $7.55 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,759 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -215.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

