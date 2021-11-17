Marshall Wace LLP Buys 244,999 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTS opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

