Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

