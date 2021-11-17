Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 139.0% in October

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the October 14th total of 73,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

