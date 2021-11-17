SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 132.2% in October

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,438 shares of company stock valued at $240,489. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.