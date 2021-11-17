Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

SCVL opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

