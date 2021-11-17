Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 749,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.94% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRZN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

