Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.23% of Kairos Acquisition worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 49.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

KAIR stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

