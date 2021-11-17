Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 764,980 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 764,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.19% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AURC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

