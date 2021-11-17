118,339 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

DISH opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

