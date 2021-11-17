Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

