Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

SDAC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.