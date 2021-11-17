Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 35,447 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,447 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.24% of ModivCare worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $12,517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

