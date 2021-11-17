Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

