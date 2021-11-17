Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.18% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

