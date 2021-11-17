Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 93,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.54.

Shares of SE opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $299.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

