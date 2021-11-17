Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.59 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,612,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $449.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.