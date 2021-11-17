Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 14,010 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

