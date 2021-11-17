Mariner LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.